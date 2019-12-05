BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday, revealed he has certain plans on his mind regarding next year’s ICC T20 World Cup which he would be discussing with Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri.

“We are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven’t played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ganguly, though, has not spoken much about the plans. However, he heaped praise on the current Indian team and said that the ultimate ambition for him is to make India win consistently on foreign soil.

“That’s the ultimate ambition. We have done well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in NZ and again in Australia. That’s what our aim is at the worlds best Test team,” said the cricketer-turned-administrator.

India are scheduled to play three-match One-Day International and Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against West Indies from December 6 to January 5.

The Men in Blue will then host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series in January 2019 before Australia arrive for the ODI series. India will lock horns with the team from down under in three games before travelling to New Zealand for a complete series.

In New Zealand, the Kohli & Co. will play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.