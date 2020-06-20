Mars Wrigley recently joined hands with Sourav Ganguly Foundation, Sankalp Beautiful World and a Satadru Dutta initiative to express gratitude to doctors, health care providers and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers have been on the frontline of the current crisis to ensure safety and wellbeing of others. In an effort to appreciate and acknowledge their relentless spirit and hard work, Ganguly, the BCCI President, handed over a token of gratitude, including Mars Wrigley products, to Saptarshi Basu, Sanjoy Holme Choudhury and Shovon Das from the West Bengal Doctors Forum.

Other people who were lauded included Briti Kar and Rudranil Raha, who fed 100 people daily throughout the lockdown; Rupa Das, a social worker; Rabi Mukherjee who has been actively involved in sanitisation during the lockdown and Sree Basu. Chocolates were also distributed to the entire COVID-19 department of Medica Super Specialty Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ganguly on Saturday jogged down memory lane to recall his Test debut which came against England at the Home of Cricket — the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 20, 1996.

“Made my debut today…life’s best moment,” tweeted Ganguly.

His wife Dona also took to Twitter and wrote: “24 years ago Sourav made his debut, so proud of you.”