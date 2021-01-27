Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital again after he complained of chest pain.

He was taken to Kolkata’s Apollo Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Even though his treatment is yet to begin, the doctors anticipate that it won’t be anything serious.

The BCCI chief had undergone angioplasty a few weeks ago after suffering a mild cardiac arrest. He was released from the hospital with the doctors claiming that he was fine.

After a stent was inserted to his artery, another two was supposed to be placed in the following days. Today’s problem might have emerged since the following stents were not yet inserted.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain following a workout session earlier this month. He was taken to the Woodlands Hospital when the problem recurred while he was working out on his treadmill.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary, following which a stent was inserted to remove the blockage.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that second angioplasty on he 48-year-old Ganguly could be performed at a “later stage”.

According to the doctors, Ganguly suffered a myocardial infarction and had “family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease.”

On Tuesday, renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty checked Ganguly at the Woodlands Hospital today and confirmed that his heart was at normal condition at the moment.

“Sourav didn’t have any major heart problem. It was something that every Indian at some point experiences that is blockage of coronary arteries. He received right treatment at the right time. Today his heart is as strong as it was when he was 20 years old. He has a very very strong heart,” Shetty was seen saying while addressing the press.

The cardiac surgeon also informed that the issue will not have any impact in Ganguly’s future and assured that he would be able to lead a normal life.