After finishing runner-up in the just concluded Syed Modi International, Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma on Tuesday achieved a career-best ranking of world number 29 in the latest BWF ranking.

Sourabh had a great season where he bagged two BWF Super 100 titles at Hyderabad and Vietnam besides winning the Slovenia International series in May.

On Sunday, Sourabh, a three-time national champion, lost to Taiwan’s Wang Tzu Wei in the Syed Modi badminton final.

Woman shuttler Ashmita Chaliha too, made a great jump of 18 spots to enter into the top 100.

Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth remained static at world no 12 and 11 respectively.