India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma crashed out of the Indonesia Masters 500 tournament after suffering defeats in their respective first-round men’s singles matches on Wednesday.

Srikanth went down to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match lasting one hour and three minutes.

It was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening round defeat this season as he had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

In another men’ singles match, Sourabh lost to Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in the opening round as well. Despite winning the first game 21-17, the Indian shuttler went down 15-21, 10-21 in the next two rounds to crash out of the tournament.

Similarly, in mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean duo of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.