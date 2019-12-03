New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine has been named as the player of the tournament for this edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

In the ongoing edition of the WBBL, Devine has so far hit 699 runs at 77.66, including eight half-centuries and a strike rate of 130.16. Devine came into the tournament having already struck more sixes than anyone else in Big Bash history, a reputation she has only enhanced by clearing the rope 28 times in the 14-game regular season.

She has also picked 16 wickets at 20.25, and has become the second New Zealand player after Amy Satterthwaite to win the award.

“I’m riding the wave at the moment, but I know these things won’t last forever and it’s about making the most of the opportunities I get at the top of the order,” Devine told cricket.com.au.

“Everyone’s who’s played this game knows how fickle this game can be and how form can change, not just between games, but within a game it feels sometimes.”

Meanwhile, WBBL Team of the Tournament has also been announced and is captained by Melbourne Renegades skipper Jess Duffin. It features players from six of the eight clubs.

WBBL Team of the Tournament: Jess Duffin (captain), Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Danni Wyatt, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa