Soldierathon unites over 5,000 runners to honour armed forces heroes

The first edition of Soldierathon, ‘Run for Soldiers and Run with Soldiers’, jointly organized by Army Hospital (R&R) and Fitistan – Ek Fit Bharat, saw over 5,000 runners come together to pay tribute to the brave heroes of the armed forces. The event brought together veterans, soldiers, civilians, students, and fitness enthusiasts in a celebration of unity and national pride.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the event was officially flagged off by the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), along with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, DGMS (Navy), DGMS (Air), and Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R).

The Soldierathon featured three race categories, a 10 km timed run, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km walk, all designed to encourage mass participation and inclusivity. Runners shared the track with Indian soldiers, drawing inspiration from their discipline, determination, and spirit of service. The event also raised funds to support the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Kirkee, Pune, which provides specialized care, therapy, and support for soldiers injured in the line of duty.

