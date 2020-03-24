To prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin stressed about the need for social distancing to combat the virus.

Azharuddin, who is the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, posted a video of himself working out on the jumping rope and emphasised on the importance of home workouts during self-isolation. He also advised people to stay at home.

“Home Workouts during this difficult times of Covid_19. Pls be home and safe. Social distancing is the necessity of the day. Please be aware of the measures of the govt for citizen safety and adhere to the lockdown. May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight,” said Azharuddin on Twitter.

Earlier, India tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday has also advised that staying at home during the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus is the “biggest need of the hour”.

Meanwhile, making people aware of the need to stay at home in order to save themselves from the COVID-19, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has changed his username name on Twitter to “Lets stay indoors India”.

Shutdowns and curfews have been imposed in several parts of the country to deal with the pandemic with nearly 500 cases reported across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)