India batswoman Smriti Mandhana has become the fastest Indian woman and second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in one-day internationals.

The swashbuckling opener achieved the feat during the third and final ODI against West Indies played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday which the women in Blue won by six wickets.

In the match, Mandhana played a 74-run knock which included 9 boundaries and 3 sixes. She, alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, stitched a 141-run opening partnership as the Indian eves chased down the 195-run target with ease and clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Notably, the 23-year-old southpaw has taken 51 innings to reach the 2,000-ODI run mark, thus becoming the third-fastest woman after Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning to achieve the milestone. She has till now scored 2,025 runs in 51 ODIs at an average of 43.08. She has scored four centuries and 17 fifties till now in her ODI career.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only other Indian above Mandhana to score the fastest 2,000 runs in 50-overs cricket. He had achieved the feat in 48 innings.

Australia’s Belinda Clark holds the record for being the fastest batswoman to score 2,000 ODI runs. She had taken 41 innings and is followed by teammate Meg Lanning who required 45 innings to reach the landmark.

In men’s cricket, South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, who retired in June from all forms of international cricket, holds the record of being the fastest to 2,000-ODI runs. He had achieved the landmark in 40 innings.