Smith cleared for Australia’s series against Sri Lanka & Champions Trophy

As the Australian squad prepares for a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be swiftly followed by the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, the squad has been strengthened by news that Steve Smith’s elbow injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 35-year-old, who was named Test captain for the Sri Lanka series in the absence of Pat Cummins, picked up a right elbow injury whilst attempting a throw during a Big Bash League fixture on Friday. But he has been subsequently cleared to play, as revealed by Cricket Australia.

“Steve Smith has undergone a specialist medical review today following his right elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League. He has been cleared to rejoin the Test squad and travel to Dubai.

“Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week to begin his preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka.” The news comes as a boost to an Australia side who were already without captain Pat Cummins due to an ankle injury.

CA have also confirmed that their selection panel is keeping a close observation on Cummins, who has been named as the captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Also in recovery is left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who sustained a fractured thumb while playing in the Big Bash League earlier this week.

Kuhnemann, who was named in Australia’s Test squad for Sri Lanka, is expected to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well.

The tour of Sri Lanka is the final series of the current World Test Championship cycle, with Australia already guaranteed a place in June’s final against South Africa after their 3-1 win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.