Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karnunaratne on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the three-match ODI series at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

“We are going to bowl first. We have two spinners and an all-rounder. There will be something in it for the fast bowlers. We need to stick to our plans. Our batters and bowlers are in good shape,” said Karnunaratne after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Pollard said: “We would’ve bowled first obviously there will be some moisture around early on. Having said that, we have come prepared here, so we are happy to bat first. We have four seamers and two spinners. It is about finding your identity, it’s a matter of putting your practice into play. Hoping to come good today.”

After the ODI series both the teams will face each other in the two-match T20I series.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell