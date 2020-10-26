As many as six members of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board have acceded to the request of the members’ council and have stood down from their positions. The list included acting president Beresford Williams, who took over from Chris Nenzani in August, leaving CSA without a president for now.

“Acting President of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect. Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket,” CSA informed on their official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Along with Williams, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko, Angelo Carolissen, John Mogodi and Dheven Dharmalingam quit from their positions in CSA. Williams has resigned both from the board and the members’ council while others had resigned as board members but would remain on the members’ council, CSA stated in a media release.

“As mentioned in Friday’s press statement, the CSA board met this week & discussed various strategies that would best position CSA. One of these approaches was that if the board would need to step down for the best interest of CSA & cricket as a whole, the board would then do so,” CSA said while confirming the resignations.

Dharmalingham, who chaired the finance committee and first tendered his resignation on Friday, is the only non-independent board member who quit on Sunday. “I wish and hope that CSA finds peace in the coming months and cricket takes centre stage,” CSA quoted Dharmalingham as saying.

The members’ council has meanwhile appointed Rihan Richards as the acting president of the members’ council.