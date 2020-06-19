Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu and Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat are all set to be part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Olympics Day celebrations on 23 June.

“Celebrating Olympic Day may feel very different from all previous years, but at the same time, on this Olympic Day, our message of the power of sport to bring hope and optimism to everyone resonates even stronger,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement.

“Let us join together to use this power of sport to prepare the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as a moment of solidarity and resilience of humankind,” he added.

The entire Olympic movement has been mobilised to join the online activities scheduled on 23 June.

The IOC and its partners, including Olympic Games Organising Committees for Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and Milano-Cortina 2026, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs), Worldwide Olympic Partners and rights-holding broadcasters, will be among those encouraging fans to join the virtual workouts.

(With inputs from IANS)