Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in semifinals of Canada Badminton Open

Former World Champion PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen came up with contrasting victories to sail into the semi-finals of women’s and men’s singles events,respectively, at the Canada Badminton Open in Calgary.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated China’s world No. 45 Gao Fang Jie in straight games 21-13, 21-7 in the quarter-finals and entered her third semi-final of the year. It was her first win over Gao Fang Jie in four meetings.

On the other hand, world No. 19 Lakshya Sen had to battle it out before emerging winner in three games 21-8, 17-21, 21-10 against Belgium’s world No. 62 Julien Carraggi, who had come through from the qualifiers, to make his second semi-final of 2023.

Both Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are looking for their first BWF title of the season and are India’s only remaining challenges in Canada Open.

Sindhu made it to the final of the Spain Masters BWF Super 500-tournament in April but is yet to win a title this year. In the semi-finals she will be against her rival and reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

The Indian leads world No. 1 Yamaguchi 14-10 in head-to-head but was defeated by the Japanese shuttler in the first round of the Singapore Open last month.

Lakshya Sen, will face world No.11 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan for a place in the final. The two have faced each other twice and have won one match each. The Indian has played in 12 tournaments this year but is yet to play in the final.