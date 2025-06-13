Sift sees IPL-like impact from maiden Shooting League of India

Fresh off her bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, India’s rising shooter Sift Kaur Samra believes the soon-to-be-launched Shooting League of India (SLI) has the potential to revolutionise the sport—much like the Indian Premier League did for cricket.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Punjab and holds the world record in the event with her historic 469.6-point finish at the 2022 Asian Games, believes the SLI can redefine shooting in India much the same way the IPL transformed cricket’s domestic landscape.

“This is the first time something like this is happening in Indian shooting, and I think it’s a huge step forward. People still do not know much about shooting as a sport. A league format brings it closer to audiences and gives us shooters a whole new platform to grow—both competitively and personally,” said Sift.

Drawing a powerful parallel with cricket’s most popular league, she said, “I have had people call my parents asking how to get into shooting. If a league like this can be seen on TV or social media, it will create a lot of awareness. Just like the IPL brought visibility to cricket’s domestic talent, the Shooting League can do the same for us.”

Used to individual and national team events on the global circuit, Sift is particularly excited by the team-based rivalries, the SLI promises to introduce.

“We are used to competing individually or as national teams internationally. But in the league, we will be playing against each other – possibly alongside international shooters too. That is new, that is exciting, and it will definitely be fun. It is a format where you win or lose in a single shot – there is no safety net of world rankings or qualification points. It is pure sport, and people will love watching that,” she said.

Sift also views the league as a bridge across experience and age categories. “There are juniors I have never interacted with because we are in different categories. This league will bridge that gap. We will learn from each other – and that is how the sport grows.”

She underscored how a league can do more than just create stars; it can build culture. “People see us winning medals at the World Cup or Asian Games or maybe recognise us from an appearance on TV. But they do not really see the sport. A league will change that—it is fast-paced, it is dramatic, and it will show that shooting is more than just a serious Olympic discipline. It is also a lot of fun.”

With the first season scheduled to begin in November, Sift summed up the excitement shared by the shooting fraternity, “We are all curious, who will be in which team, who will be rivals, how will it be structured? None of us has experienced this before. But one thing is for sure – the time is perfect for a shooting revolution, and I cannot wait to be part of it.”