Shubman Gill’s Dismissal: Clean Catch or a Grassed Opportunity?

As the tea break arrived on the fourth day of the match, Shubman Gill lost his wicket in a highly controversial manner. Scott Boland’s delivery found Gill’s edge, propelling the ball towards the slips where Cameron Green, displaying remarkable athleticism, lunged to his left and grabbed a stunning one-handed catch. Yet, the controversy began to unfold as doubts emerged about whether the ball made contact with the ground during Green’s subsequent roll.

During the live commentary on the ICC feed, Ricky Ponting raised an important query that resonated with many viewers. “The ball was undeniably caught about six to eight inches above the ground. However, the question arises: Did it then roll over and touch the surface after completing the catch?” Ponting pondered aloud.

Echoing Ponting’s doubts, fellow commentator Kumar Sangakkara also expressed skepticism. “It all comes down to how you perceive it. While Green did catch the ball with his fingers beneath it, any contact with the ground could be interpreted as aiding the catch’s completion. Typically, umpires tend to rule not out in such situations,” Sangakkara explained.

Ravi Shastri also shared the same concerns. “The third umpire believed that the fingers were beneath the ball. However, the crucial question remains: Did the ball roll over after the catch was made?”