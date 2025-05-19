Shubman Gill completes 5,000 T20 runs during IPL clash against DC

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill reached 5,000 T20 tournament runs in his cricket career during Sunday’s 60th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. In his innings, Gill hit three boundaries and seven maximums to smash an undefeated 93 runs off 53 balls at an incredible strike rate of 175.47.

The right-hander became the sixth-highest player in cricket history to reach the milestone with this innings, having scored 5000 720 runs. Chris Gayle (132), KL Rahul (143), Shaun Marsh (144), Devon Conway (144), and Babar Azam (145) are the other five individuals who have reached this milestone.

The Gujarat Titans rattled the Delhi Capitals bowling line and recorded a resounding 10-wicket victory thanks to a commanding 205-run stand between captain Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudarshan.

The Gujarat-based team advanced to the top of the table and earned a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs with this victory. Out of their 12 games, they have 18 points. However, with 13 points from 12 games, the Axar Patel-led team continued to hold the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points standings.

At the press conference following the game, the 25-year-old player commented on his team’s victory, saying, “It feels fantastic to be able to get that Q on the board. However, we still have two crucial games to play in order to gain momentum going into the playoffs. It feels great, and I’ve mentioned it a few times: when I bat, I want to play and think like a batsman rather than a captain. Last season was a learning experience for me because I was captain for the first time, and the back end realized it.”