MS Dhoni has not played a single competitive match after India’s semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhoni is all set to return to cricket in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he will helm the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, the cricketing world still has no clue whether he will play for India in the mega event.

Meanwhile, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning skipper was questioned whether Dhoni should be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup and he stated that if MS Dhoni wants to make himself available for selection, he needs to play more matches and the IPL shouldn’t be the sole criterion for his selection in the ICC tournament.

“It’s not just Dhoni who is playing the IPL. I am a person who looks for a young player who we can be proud of in the next 10 years. I think Dhoni has already done so much for the country,” Dev told reporters in Noida on Thursday as quoted by various sources such as IANS and Hindustan Times.

“As his fan, yes (would like to see him playing the T20 World Cup but as a cricketer, I think it all depends on the management. He hasn’t played for one year. He should play more matches to be on the team. There shouldn’t be different parameters for different players,” he added.

“He (Dhoni) is on his last leg. I am his fan so I would love to see him but in IPL I am looking for the next generation,” he clarified.

The IPL 2020 is all set to begin with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March.