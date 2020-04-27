In a recent development, Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has stated that he is disheartened and sad to hear about the domestic violence cases happening in the world that we inhabit.

The southpaw took to Twitter to share a video with his wife, Ayesha, in which the couple can be seen practicing boxing moves. Ayesha was seen assisting the Indian opener and later the cricketer did the same.

Dhawan even had a piece of advice for Twitterati as he suggested that one must opt for a ‘kind and loving partnership and say no to violence’.

“While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today’s time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence,” Dhawan captioned the post.

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today’s time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had stated that there has been a in the number of domestic violence complaints received by the commission since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed in the country to prevent the spread of the virus.