As cricketing action around the world has come to a complete standstill, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is finding innovative ways to keep himself engaged during the nationwide lockdown enforced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He is not only spending time spending some invaluable time with his family but has now been busy honing his musical skull. On Friday, Dhawan posted a series of videos on his Instagram story in which he could be seen playing the flute.

“Just playing with notes,” Dhawan captioned the Instagram story.

The southpaw also shared a cute picture with his wife Aesha Dhawan and their son on Instagram.

“Peace and tranquility like a sense of belonging within your heart @aesha.dhawan5,” he captioned the post.

Dhawan’s last ODI encounter was against Australia in January this year before he picked up an injury and was ruled out for the other matches. Just when he regained fitness and was looking to make a comeback, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in India and the cricket season including the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended.