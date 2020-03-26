Swashbuckling India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday asked the citizens to donate to the various state and national relief funds to fight against the Coronavirus.

"Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's National Relief Fund –

"Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference Folded hands," wrote Dhawan in his tweet.

Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s National Relief Fund – https://t.co/39srdIyFGB

Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XZ0dEEAii — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 26, 2020

Notably, ace India shuttler PV Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus, which has claimed at least 13 lives and has affected more than 600 in the country.

Earlier, star India wrestler Bajrang Punia had donated his six-month salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

Prior to Punia, former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir had released Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.