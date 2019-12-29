In a recent media interaction, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong compared Spanish league La Lia to the English Premier League. He insisted that the English league is at higher level than La Liga.

De Jong has got off to a fine start in La Liga after he changed bases from Ajax to Barca in the off season.

Notably, the 22-year-old star was linked to a potential move to Premier League champions Manchester City prior to his €75million move to Barcelona.

Happy with the La Liga giants, the Dutch midfielder De Jong compared the two leagues.

“I used to think that La Liga was the strongest football league in the world,” De Jong was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“You could see their dominance in European Cup competitions.

“The Spanish clubs always progressed a long way and often grabbed the main trophies, the Champions League and Europa League.

“But the Premier League has gained power over the last few years.

“When it comes to pure skills, LaLiga is better. But because of the sheer intensity, the English competition is at a slightly higher level,” he concluded.

Barcelona are currently two points ahead of Real Madrid and will be back in action in the away encounter against Espanyol on 4 January.