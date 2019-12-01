Unhappy with Tim Paine’s declaration, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the Australia skipper should not have declared the innings on Day 2 against “a weak Pakistan side” and should have given David Warner a chance to break the 400-run record of Brian Lara — highest score by an individual in a Test innings.

On Saturday at Adelaide Oval, Warner was batting on 345 with Australia cruising on 589 for 3 when Paine declared the innings before wrapping up the visitors on 302 runs and asking them to follow on.

However, the declaration denied Warner from becoming the second batsman to reach the 400-run mark or breaking Lara’s record.

Tharoor took to Twitter to give his take on the decision to declare by Tim Paine.

“This summer, David Warner made 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series against England. Against Pak, he scored 150+ in the 1st Test last week & followed it up with 335 not out yesterday in the 2nd. An unnecessary premature declaration cost him a shot at the world record. Pity,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

“Part of the pleasure of cricket is its records. Figures and statistics continue to enthral the true aficionado. Cricket teams should go for records when they can. With the 1st Test in the bag & victory likely against a weak Pak side (which was soon reduced to 89 for 6), why declare?” he added.