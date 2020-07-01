In a recent development, Shashank Manohar has stepped down as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Notably, Manohar has completed a couple of two-year terms as the ICC chief. In the ICC board meeting, it was decided that Deputy Chairman of the world cricket governing body Imran Khawaja will now assume responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected for the vacant position.

It is worth highlighting that Manohar could have stayed for another term as a maximum of three terms are allowed but chose to end his stint after the end of the second term.

The process of the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board members within the next week. Many high profile names including BCCI President Sourav Ganguly are expected to contest in the ICC chief’s election.