Shami set to return for India duty in T20Is against England; Pant misses out

Ending all speculations on Mohammed Shami’s return to international cricket, the star pacer will finally be back in India colours during the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22 at his home ground — Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shami has been picked for the T20Is against England, thus ending his 14-month lay-off from international cricket, the BCCI confirmed in a statement, late Saturday evening.

Shami has been out of international duty since the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19, due to a troublesome ankle that needed a corrective surgery in February last year.

The 34-year-old was tipped to make his comeback for the home Test series against New Zealand in October, and then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but was further delayed after he experienced swelling in his knee.

A BCCI release on December 23 had stated: “Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI medical team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

During the period, the right-arm quick, however, made a return to domestic cricket towards the end of 2024 in a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh, and later went on to take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20Is and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shami’s comeback could be a big boost to the Indian team, considering the fears around pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s injury being serious. Shami could also be in line to be picked for the three 50-over games against England that follows the T20Is, and eventually make his way to the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, that runs from February 19, with India scheduled to play all their matches in the UAE, under a pre-agreed Hybrid model.

With Shami back in the side, he is expected to lead the pace-bowling unit that comprises the likes of Arshdeep Singh, and the seam-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana.

Samson as first-choice keeper, Pant misses out

Another big development around the make-up of the T20I side is the exclusion of Rishabh Pant, with sources informing that the selectors have preferred Sanju Samson as the first-choice wicketkeeper, with Dhruv Jurel as the back-up stumper.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who emerged the highest run-scorer during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series, was rested, and Punjab’s dashing left-hander Abhishek Sharma will continue at the top of the order.

Nitish, who was the stand-out performer during the tour of Australia was preferred over Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube. Middle-order batter Riyan Parag is not part of the squad because of an injury.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the side with Axar Patel as his deputy. The core of the side wears a familiar look with Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy.

India squad for T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).