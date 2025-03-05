Gill retains top batting spot in ODIs; Kohli, Axar, Shami gain

India’s star batter Shubman Gill retained the top spot in the latest update of the ICC rankings for men’s ODI batters. In addition, Afghanistan’s rising all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai rose to the top of the all-rounder’s rankings after his phenomenal display at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

While Gill maintains the top spot with 791 points, India’s iconic batter Virat Kohli has made the jump up to fourth with 747 points after his match-winning knock of 84 off 98 balls against Australia in the semi-final, which helped the Men in Blue progress to the tournament’s final in Dubai. Kohli overtook his teammate and team skipper, Rohit Sharma, in the process. Shreyas Iyer also jumped to eighth, overtaking Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka with 702 points.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran jumped 13 spots to take the 10th position amongst batters. This comes after his mammoth knock of 175 against England in the group stages.

In the ODI bowlers’ rankings, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana holds the top spot with 680 points, while South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj and New Zealand’s Matt Henry vaulted to second and third, respectively. India’s Mohammed Shami also improved his ranking with 609 points to take the 11th position.

Omarzai, who is now the number one ODI all-rounder, reached his career-best rating of 296 after his stellar campaign for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy. He scored 126 runs in the three games played at an average of 43. With the ball, he took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul against England in the group-stage clash. The all-rounder overtook his teammate Mohammed Nabi to the position.

Among Indian all-rounders, Axar Patel made significant strides, jumping up 17 spots to take the 13th position with a career-best rating of 194 points. The southpaw has been in decent touch with the ball and the bat, scoring 80 runs at an average of 26.66 and taking five wickets with the ball as well.