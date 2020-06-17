Young Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has already set his sights on greatness as he expressed his desire to become a successful Test bowler like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. He also hoped to well against England in red-ball cricket in Pakistan’s tour of the country later this year.

Shaheen has so far featured in eight Tests and picked up 30 wickets at an average of 28. His numbers in limited-overs cricket include 40 wickets in 19 ODIs and 16 in 12 T20Is.

“I have been focusing more on doing well in Test cricket because then only you are regarded as a fine bowler… like Waqar bhai and Wasim bhai,” he said.

“They picked up so many wickets in the Tests. I am also aiming at doing the same and keep on performing for my team.”

The 19-year-old, meanwhile, reflected on his excitement for the uocoming England tour and said, “We are very hopeful regarding this series. We drew the series in 2016 and then put up great performances in the Champions Trophy. Our track record in England is good and we remain hopeful (of a positive result).”

Shaheen also spoke about the rule changes put forward by the International Cricket Council in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The use of saliva on cricket balls have been banned but they will be able to use sweat to shine it.

“Before us, West Indies will be taking on England and we will also keep a close eye on the series as to how they are working with the new rules.

“We have accepted all the protocols (put forward by the ICC) and will try to devise plans keeping them in mind,” he added.

Pakistan will tour England for three Tests and as many numbers of T20Is. The first Test will be played from July 30 at Lord’s, followed by the second one in Manchester from August 7 and the last match at Trent Bridge from August 20. The T20Is will be played in Leeds, Cardiff and Southampton on August 29, August 31 and September 2 respectively.