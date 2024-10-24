Seven-star Washington Sundar spins out NZ for 259

Washington Sundar justified his late addition to India’s squad with a seven-wicket haul on the opening day of the second Test here to record his best figures in first-class cricket. Sundar along with fellow Tamil Nadu off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, spun out the tourists for 259, after which India came out to bat and ended the day at 16/1 losing Rohit Sharma for nought at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India’s ploy of calling up an off-spinner despite already having four spinners in the original squad, ostensibly to bolster the batting besides taking the ball away from the left-handers in the New Zealand team, paid rich dividends even after two of the southpaws (Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra) scored half-centuries to pull ahead.

After winning the toss on a wicket which the pundits predicted will be a turner once the game progresses, New Zealand rode on Conway’s 76 and Ravindra’s 65 to march ahead and comfortably reach 197 for three before Sundar, who came in as one of the three changes in the Indian XI, weaved his magic to claim the next seven wickets.

While Sundar replaced left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, India made two more changes to the side that had lost the opening Test, with Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul making way for Akash Deep and Shubman Gill.

New Zealand had made a quick start to their innings with a flurry of boundaries against Akash, while Jasprit Bumrah kept the scoring tight from the other end. However, the introduction of spin in the eighth over immediately paid dividends with Ravichandran Ashwin trapping Tom Latham lbw with a delivery that straightened a touch.

Will Young (18) did well to stitch a 44-run second wicket stand with Conway before departing rather unfortunately to a delivery from Ashwin that spun past him and brushed his glove down the legside, something which Sarfaraz Khan at short leg spotted and goaded Rohit Sharma into taking the review. But Conway and Ravindra, carrying his form from Bengaluru, ensured that the Indian spinners had to work hard for their scalps.

Conway upped the ante after the lunch break, when he drove a half-volley off Bumrah to bring up his half-century, and followed that up by a couple of more hits to the fence in the same over. Just when he seemed settled for a big innings, he went chasing at a half-tracker by Ashwin and edged it to the keeper, handing the offspinner his third wicket of the innings.

Despite the loss of three wickets, New Zealand looked in firm control of the proceedings, with Ravindra taking charge with another half century. However, 10 minutes before tea, India skipper Rohit Sharma’s ploy to bring in Washington, paid off as the young tweaker, returning to Test cricket for the first time in three years, delivered immediately.

After going wicketless in the first session, Sundar got India right back into the contest with a ripper to break though the defences of Ravindra, who till then looked on course to propel the tourists past the 300-run mark.

Sundar then removed Tom Blundell in his very next over to claim his second wicket as the flow of wickets continued after tea with an inspired DRS review, getting Daryl Mitchell (18) lbw on the front foot from over the wicket. Glenn Phillips became his fourth victim when he tried to clear long-off but found Ashwin in the middle. Sundar then sent Tim Southee packing for just 5 to complete his maiden Test five-wicket haul.

He then went on to dismiss Ajaz Patel (4) to leave the Kiwis reeling at 252 for 9, and in his next over cleaned up Mitchell Santner, whose 33 took New Zealand past 250. With that feat, Sundar became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wickets haul at MCA Stadium. Five of Sundar’s victims were bowled, one lbw and one caught, a testament to his accuracy.

In response, India were off to a forgettable start with skipper Rohit Sharma departing after failing to open his account, but Yashasvi Jaiswal (6 not out) and Shubman Gill (10 not out) ensured the hosts did not endure any more upsets as the duo survived a few calls from the spinners before returning unscathed.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 259 (Devon Conway 77, Rachin Ravindra 65; Washington Sundar 7-59, R Ashwin 2-64) lead India 16/1 by 243 runs