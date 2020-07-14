Inter Milan staged a dramatic comeback to beat Torino 3-1 in Serie A on Monday at the San Siro Stadium and scaled up to the second spot in the points table. After Andrea Belotti had given Torino the lead, Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez scored for the Nerazzuri.

With striker Romelu Lukaku injured, Alexis Sanchez started up front alongside Lautaro Martinez, while coach Antonio Conte surprisingly dropped Milan Skriniar and opted for Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni to form the defense.

Meanwhile, an unapologetic error from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanoci allowed Belotti to score the opener, much to the surprise of the hosts. The gloveman let the ball slip out of his hands after a corner and an alert Belotti was at the right position in the 17th minute.

However, the Beneamata turned the game around in the space of just three minutes after the half-time break. A brilliant volley from former Manchester United player Ashely Young brought parity into the game in the 48th minute. Minutes later Godin headed off a delivery from Sanchez to take the home team up for the first time.

The home side sealed the match on the hour mark with a stroke of luck as Martinez had an attempt from the edge of the box, and the ball took a deflection off a defender to loop over helpless Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The win, coupled with Lazio’s defeat and Atalanta’s draw, sent Inter to second place with 68 points, while Torino are just five points above the relegation zone.

With IANS inputs