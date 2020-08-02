Juventus on Sunday lifted their ninth straight Serie A title, even though they lost their last league match of the season. AS Roma defeated them 3-1 to hand the Old Lady their second defeat in a row, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. On the other hand, Inter Milan beat Atlanta 2-0 to finish the season on the secon spot.

Gonzalo Higuain, who was leading the attack for the Maurizio Sarri’s team, had given his team the lead, before Nikola Kalinic equalised and Diego Perotti scored a brace. However, Juventus had already sealed the fate of this season’s Serie A.

Argentine striker, Higuain gave the champions the lead off a cross from Adrien Rabiot in just the sixth minute of the game at the empty Allianz Stadium. However, Roma had other plans as Kalinic brought parity into the contest after he was fed by Perotti in the 23rd minute.

Perotti was at the heart of the matter again when he gave his team the lead from the 12 yards spot, ahead of the half-time break. He owned the Man of the Match award when he scored the third goal for his team froma Nicolo Zaniolo cross to give Jventus their third defeat in four matches.

Inter Milan defeated their direct rival Atlanta to win a three-tean race for the second place. Antonio Conte’s team ended Atlanta’s 17-match unbeaten run and finished four points above them.

Actually, had Juventus not not gained an unassailable lead in the top with two matches remaining, the title race would have been a nail biter. With 82 points, Inter finished just a point behind Juventus’ 83.

Danilo D’Ambrosio scored the opening goal of the night in just the second minute of the match with an assist from Ashley Young. The former Manchester United players was in the limelight again as he extended Inter’s lead in the 20th minute with a stunning curling shot into the back of the net.

The Nerazzurri will next play Getafe in the Europa League, while Atlanta will meet Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League.