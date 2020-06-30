Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that the upcoming away match against Genoa will be “difficult for everyone”, admitting that the relegation-threatened side have been a great home team in recent years.

“Playing away at Genoa is difficult for everyone, in home games in recent years they have always done well. The game is a complicated one, as are the games against teams that are fighting against relegation. We have to be aware of this difficulty, the players know that,” the official website of Juventus quoted Sarri as saying.

Even though the table-topper Juventus have resumed their Serie A campaign on a positive note with two wins in as many matches, Sarri said that they were still looking for “best physical conditon”. He also stressed that the five substitution rule was “something to be handled with care”.

“Now we are still in the phase where we are still looking for our best physical condition, and that is valid for all of the teams. As the days go by, the reverse problem will arise with the accumulation of matches,” Sarri said.

“We are changing the management of the post-game routine, we don’t have the opportunity to do intense workouts, it is all about recharging and preparing for the next game. The five substitutions are something to be handled with care, but it is also a new and stimulating experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, in their first Serie A match after the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Juventus registered a 2-0 win over Bologna, thanks to a stupendous strike from Paulo Dybala and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Lady then thrashed Lecce 4-0 on Friday to extend their lead at the top by seven points. Ronaldo was the star of the night again and scored one and set up another two as 10-man Lecce failed to restrict the defending Serie A champions.