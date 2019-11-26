Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that striker Sergio Aguero is likely to miss a few games, including the Premier League derby against arch-rivals Manchester United, because of a thigh injury.

“He will be out a few games, a few weeks,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Notably, the 31-year-old forward limped off during the second half of Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday. Later, scans undertaken on Sunday have confirmed he will need rest for a few weeks.

“I don’t know exactly. The derby is in two weeks? I don’t think so (he will be fit). Maybe we have a miracle,” the manager added .

Manchester City will play Manchester United on December 7 in a home game at the Etihad Stadium.

Talking about their 2019-20 Premier League run so far, City are at the third position in the points table with 9 wins, 3 defeats and one draw.

This season is tough for Guardiola’s men as they might fail to defend their title, courtesy the form of table-toppers Liverpool.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and have registered 12 wins and one draw in the 13 games played so far. They lead the table with an eight-point lead with second-placed Leicester City. Meanwhile, the Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoy a healthy 9-point lead with Guardiola’s men.