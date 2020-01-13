Argentine striker Sergio Aguero on Sunday scored three goals for Manchester City against Aston Villa to become the highest foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history.

Heaping praises on Aguero, club’s manager Pep Guardiola said that the 31-year-old striker was already a legend, but his status has become bigger after achieving the feat.

“He was a legend already and that legendary status became bigger tonight,” said Pep as quoted by the official website of Manchester City.

“I think he is one of the most incredible players I have seen in this league.

“I think he is proud of what he has achieved and we said congratulations in the locker room, because to score this amount of goals as a foreign player and score so many hat-tricks means that for many, many years you have done good things.

“To achieve this, he had to be consistent for many years and this is an incredible compliment for him,” added the manager.

The hat-trick from Aguero at Villa Park was his 12th in the Premier League — highest in the history of the competition — as he surpassed the 11 of Alan Shearer.

In the process of his treble, Aguero also went past Thierry Henry and then joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England’s top-flight competition.

Star of the match Aguero notched his first and City’s third goal in the 28th minute. In the second half, Aguero scored the remaining two goals in the 57th and 81st minute as City drubbed Villa 6-1.