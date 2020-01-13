Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero scored thrice on Sunday’s match against Aston Villa to become the highest foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history.

The hat-trick from Aguero at Villa Park was his 12th in the Premier League as City thrashed Villa 6-1. In the process of achieving the feat, the Argentine surpassed Thierry Henry and then joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England’s top-flight competition.

However, Alan Shearer with 260 goals, Wayne Rooney with 208, and Andy Cole with 187 are still ahead of Aguero on the all-time Premier League list.

Notably, Aguero is the club’s record scorer and now needs only one more to reach 250 for the Blues in all competitions.

However, in City’s emphatic victory on Sunday, Riyad Mahrez also scored twice and Gabriel Jesus once.

Star of the match Aguero notched his first and City’s third goal in the 28th minute. In the second half, Aguero scored the remaining two goals in the 57th and 81st minute as City drubbed Villa. However, a spot-kick from Anwar El Ghazi in the added time gave Villa a consolation goal to end the match with a 6-1 scoreline.

The win took the Citizens above Leicester City and have trimmed Liverpool’s lead to 14 points, although Liverpool have played a game less.