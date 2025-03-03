Selectors will be ‘closely monitoring’ BCA’s men’s senior One-Day trophy, says Rakesh Tiwari

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) kicked off the men’s senior One-Day trophy on Sunday. The domestic tournament will feature teams from across Bihar, offering players a platform to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

Speaking about the tournament, BCA President Rakesh Tiwari revealed that the selectors will be closely monitoring the proceedings for standout performances.

In the tournament all districts of Bihar have been divided into eight zones: Western, Mithila, Shahabad, Magadh, Pataliputra, Angika, Central, and Seemanchal. In the initial phase, teams from each zone will compete against each other at the zonal level.

The first match will be played between East Champaran and Saran at JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali.

A total of 72 matches will be played in this league stage, running until March 13. The second phase of the tournament will then feature the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

“The Men’s Senior One-Day Trophy aims to enhance the competitiveness of cricket in Bihar while providing a crucial platform for emerging players. Our selectors will be closely monitoring standout performances to identify and nurture new talent for Bihar’s senior team in the future,” said Tiwari.

All teams are geared up to give their best on the field. This tournament is a golden opportunity for young cricketers in Bihar to prove their mettle. Its structure ensures that every player gets ample chances to showcase their skills.

Tiwari further said, “Through this championship, the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) is committed to taking the state’s cricketing standards to new heights. As the tournament progresses, player performances will be keenly observed, and it will be exciting to see which team emerges victorious to claim the title.”

Meanwhile for the upcoming U-23 Women’s One Day BCCI Domestic tournament 2024-25, BCA has also announced the squad. Yashita Singh will captain the squad, while Preeti Kumari will be her deputy. A total of 20 players have been named for the U-23 Women’s One Day BCCI Domestic tournament 2024-25.