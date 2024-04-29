Selectors weighing all options as deadline to name T20 World Cup squad draws nearer

There are numerous speculations about the composition of the Indian team as the May 1 deadline for picking the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup draws nearer. Are there gonna be new faces, or are the selectors going to stick with the tried and tested players, there are numerous factors that BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and his team will be analysing before naming the final 15 for the showpiece event in the Caribbean and the US, starting June 1.

For now, the only certainty is Rohit Sharma, who has already been confirmed as the captain by BCCI Jay Shah earlier this year. Rohit, in turn, is believed to have asked for Virat Kohli. Not that the former India captain needs a push, his numbers in the ongoing Indian Premier League season as the Orange cap holder with 500-plus runs, make him an automatic selection.

Even though a few of the uncapped players have made heads turn with their performances in IPL 2024, the selectors are unlikely to go for untested entities for a major tournament like the World Cup, and as such besides Rohit and Virat, Suryakumar Yadav, currently one of the best T20 batters in the world, and left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, are most likely to fill the top four slots.

While IPL 2024 performances aren’t the yardstick for national selection, that too for a World Cup, the one player that could have been closest to be fast-tracked to the team is 21-year-old rookie quick Mayank Yadav, whose accurate thunderbolts have rocked opposition batters, and have been praised by the likes of Glenn Maxwell. But Yadav’s injury-prone body could well be a factor behind his non-selection for the cricket spectacle.

The IPL 2024 has served as a platform to prove the fitness levels of Rishabh Pant, who returned to competitive action for the first time ever since the near-fatal car crash in December 2022. Pant has proved himself behind the stumps, and also with the bat. Sanju Samson could be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, considering his spin-hitting abilities. KL Rahul has also served a timely reminder to the selectors with his glove-work and batting, but has mostly opened the innings for his franchise, and with the top order already packed, could be slotted for No.5.

Given the one-dimensional specialisation of the top three — Rohit, Virat and Suryakumar, it would be a task for the selectors to accommodate the all-rounders. With the Impact Player rule in the IPL, allowing teams to go with specialist bowlers or batters, it could add to the frustration of the selectors in picking the all-rounders. Shivam Dube hasn’t been used by the Chennai Super Kings to bowl, and despite his six-hitting spree, his seam-bowling is yet to be assessed. Hardik Pandya has been bowling only about two overs a match but has looked far from convincing.

The inclusion of either Shivam Dube or Hardik could come at the cost of Rinku Singh, who has been India’s best finisher in recent times. And if India are to take both Rinku and Shivam to the World Cup, it could be at the cost of a back-up keeper, or a back-up pace bowler. Mumbai’s Tilak Varma also remains a distant contender in case the selectors want to push in a left-handed batter, who also can bowl handy off-spin.

Ravindra Jadeja remains the front-runner for the spin all-rounder’s position, although Axar Patel could give him stiff competition for the spot. Kuldeep Yadav could be the wrist-spin option, which means leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would once again be left out of a World Cup. Chahal, India’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format, has already missed the previous editions, and could meet the same fate once again.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains the only constant in the seam-bowling unit, and with the IPL 2024 setting new benchmarks in power-hitting, there are a very few bowlers, escaping from the wrath. The absence of injured Mohammed Shami, also adds to the frustration of the selectors, and as such, Arshdeep Singh could be the front-line left-arm option because of his ability to move the new ball, although his form at the death remains a concern.

Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj are the other options for the selectors to pick along with the likes of Mohsin Khan and Harshit Rana. It won’t be surprising if the selectors opt for either of Rajasthan Royals’ Sandeep Sharma or left-armer T Natarajan, displaying decent form for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.