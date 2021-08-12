Sehwag thinks Jadeja yet to perform to his full potential

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has praised all-rounder Ravindra Jadejas batting but he thinks that the all-rounder is yet to perform to his full potential with the bat.

“Now, Jadeja is a main bowler, left-arm spinner for India, and his contribution with the bat. He has not yet realised his potential but is already magnificent,” said Sehwag.

Sehwag also highlighted the importance of Jadeja in the current Indian Test batting order.

“Ravindra Jadeja is an important player of this team, especially when we talk about Test match cricket because firstly, he bowls 25-30 overs and secondly, he comes and bats at No.7 or No.8. When the main batsmen get out, he scores those crucial runs. He scored 56 runs in this Test match; they were crucial runs. Probably, because of his 56 runs only India got the lead and went ahead of England.”