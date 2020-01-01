Indian captain Virat Kohli had already gone to Switzerland before the calendars began showing 2020. Virat went to Switzerland with his wife Anushka Sharma to welcome the new year and enjoy his vacation. Virat wished his fans new year along with his wife Anushka through a video he shared on his social media profile.

View this post on Instagram On point for 2020 ❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Other than Virat Kohli, Anushka has also shared pictures of her new year celebrations on her social media handles. In the picture which she shared, other than Virat, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend can Natasha Dalal. All of them welcomed the new year from Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year ✨💛 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi also welcomed the new year in style. The couple attended a new year party together. Sakshi shared a picture of them on her official Instagram account. Sakshi captioned the post, ”

2020 with this man ❤️ !

View this post on Instagram 2020 with this man ❤️ ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:55am PST

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also celebrated the new year with his partner Natasa Stankovic. Notably, they have been dating for quite some but decided to make their relationship public this New Year as Pandya shared a picture of them celebrating together on his social media account.

View this post on Instagram Starting the year with my firework ❣️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:29am PST

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav also celebrated New Year with his wife. He also shared some of his pictures on his social media profile and wishes his fans and followers a very Happy New Year.