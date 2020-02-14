On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his “first love” on social media.

Tendulkar uploaded a video of him batting in the nets with the caption: “My First Love!”

Tendulkar, who played for India from 1989 to 2013, amassed 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. Combining Tests, ODIs and T20Is, Sachin has 34,357 runs — highest by any batsman at international level.

Moreover, Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world with 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) against his name.

Tendulkar’s India Legends will take on Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7.

Of the total 11 (eleven) matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune, four matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground.

Pune will have the rare distinction of hosting two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20) while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

(With inputs from IANS)