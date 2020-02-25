Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who hit a double-hundred against Zimbabwe on Monday, did a unique celebration after reaching the milestone on Day 3 of the first Test at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

After scoring his third double in red-ball cricket, the veteran cricketer did a ‘dragon celebration’, dedicating the gesture to his son who loves dragon. “The celebration was for my son. He loves dragons so much, he likes this posture. So I did it for him,” he was seen saying to the media after the match.

The many moods of Mushfiqur Rahim’s double-century celebration 😄🙌💪🐯 pic.twitter.com/HgsB3hHs4D — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2020

The 203 from the 32-year-old was the fifth double-century by a Bangladeshi cricketer. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are the two other cricketers to have achieved the feat other than Rahim.

His 318-ball knock helped Bangladesh to post a mammoth total of 560/6 in response to Zimbabwe’s score of 265 in the first innings. Rahim shared a 222-run partnership with skipper Mominul Haque for the fourth wicket as the latter played a 234-ball knock of 132 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das also made 53 to give the hosts their highest-ever total against Zimbabwe. Mominul declared the innings soon after Mushfiqur reached the 200-run mark after Ainsley Ndlovu past extra cover for a boundary.

The former Bangladesh captain Rahim reached another milestone courtesy his innings against Zimbabwe. While batting at 195, he overtook Tamim Iqbal to become his country’s highest Test scorer with 4,413 runs from 70 matches.

Trailing by 395 runs, Zimbabwe ended the day’s play at 9/2 while coming in to bat for the second time.