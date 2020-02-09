The legends who had taken to the field for the Bushfire Cricket Bash to raise funds for the communities affected by the devastating Australian bushfires expressed their excitement after participating in the event.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was the coach of the Ponting XI and also faced one over off star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, said, “Competitors on the field, friends off it! I had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief. Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal”. He even shared pictures of the legends signing each others’ jersey.

Competitors on the field, friends off it!

Had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief.

Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal 🏏 pic.twitter.com/VpYZMteFCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2020

A former teammate of Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, who played for the Gilchrist XI, also took to his Twitter timeline to post a picture with the Master, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara.

Yuvraj wrote, “Awesome day with the legends of the game ! Thank you world for raising almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfires! Humanity at its best when we need each other.”

Awesome day with the legends of the game ! Thank you world for raising almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfires! Humanity at its best when we need each other 👊🏽❤️ ⁦@Sachin_rt⁩ ⁦@BrianLara⁩ ⁦⁦@RickyPonting⁩ pic.twitter.com/CZGB8kht2u — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 9, 2020

He shared another picture, which had Lara, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist, with the caption, “The southpaw club ! #legends , raised almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfire relief fund ! Thank you people it’s great to see the world uniting when we need each other.”

The southpaw club ! #legends , raised almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfire relief fund ! 🙏 Thank you people it’s great to see the world uniting when we need each other ❤️👊🏽 @gilly381 @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/JZRfN25iDU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 9, 2020

The captains of both the team, Gilchrist and Ponting also took to the social media to share their experiences.

An awesome day today catching up with old mates and getting back out there for a good cause. You can donate at https://t.co/X6XfbUMrHs where every little bit helps for those affected by the bushfires #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/lH4Ikpfxi8 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 9, 2020

The Ponting XI won the Bushfire Bash match dramatically by one run. Batting first against Gilchrist XI, they had put a mammoth total of 104/5 in the allotted 10 overs. West Indian legend Brian Lara was the star of the pack as he smashed 30 runs off 14 balls. Ponting scored 26 in 14 balls.

Chasing, the Gilchrist-led side ended their innings at 103 before Shane Watson and Andrew Symonds hit fiery 30 and 29 respectively.