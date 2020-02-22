In a remarkable turn of events, a young Manchester United fan has been left disappointed after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has replied to his letter in which he asked Klopp to ensure that Liverpool lose.

Notably, 10-year-old Daragh Curley had asked the German strategist to lead his team to a few Liverpool defeats this season so that end up not winning the Premier League.

“If you win nine more games, then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad,” Daragh reportedly wrote in his letter as quoted by IANS via The Guardian.

“So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again,” he further said in the letter.

Although many football fans around the world would be on top of the world if they received a letter from Jurgen Klopp, Daragh was left disappointed as in his letter Klopp had understandably refused his request.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway,” the Liverpool boss replied.

“As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down,” he added.

“Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football,” he further said.

“The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn’t the case,” he explained.

As far as the Premier League Standings are concerned, Liverpool are runaway leaders as they have 76 points this season and are 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently on the seventh spot with as many as 38 points.