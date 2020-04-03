April 2, is a date that every Indian cricket fan will remember forever as India won the ODI World Cup after 28 years in 2011 on this very date. And the hit six by MS Dhoni to finish off in style will help the fans recall the glory of Indian cricket.

After Gautam Gambhir’s heroic 97, Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 led India to a six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium to help India to their second title.

“Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011,” said Raina, who was padded up to bat but didn’t get a chance as Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh took India home.

“World Cup winner 2011.what a great day it was for Whole India .proud moment (sic),” said out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was a part of India XI in the final.

Meanwhile, India squad member in 2011 World Cup, Yusuf Pathan said: “9 years to the historic World Cup win and it seems like it happened just yesterday. That special night was unforgettable. Grateful to be a part of Indian cricket’s historic moment. #memories.”