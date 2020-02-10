Pakistan’s prodigal pacer Naseem Shah, who on Sunday became the youngest Test cricketer to take a hat trick, dedicated his achievement to the motherland and the people of Pakistan.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, Nasem wrote, “This hat-trick, world record and MoM is dedicated to my Sohni Dharti and beautiful people of Pakistan. Thanks everyone for your messages, love, and support. #RiseAndRise #PakistanZindabad.”

The 16-year-old dismissed Bangladeshi batsmen Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah off consecutive deliveries at the fag end of third day’s play. His efforts helped Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 126/6 and eventually dismiss them for 168 to win the first Test by an innings and 44 runs.

What a special display this was from young Naseem Shah in the first #PAKvBAN Test yesterday! Sadly, he won’t bowl today due to fitness concerns.pic.twitter.com/uOtSeQUlgR — ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2020

Earlier, a Bangladeshi cricketer named Alok Kapali held the record of the youngest Test cricketer to take hat trick. He had done it against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003.

It was the first Test hat trick by a Pakistani in 18 years. The last one was taken by Mohammad Sami in 2002 against Sri Lanka.

Naseem has been a find for Pakistani cricket in recent times during their search for strike bowlers following Mohammad Amir’s pre-mature retirement from Test cricket.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-born pacer was first called into the national team for the tour of Australia. Though he took only one wicket in just a single match, Naseem gave a glimpse of his talent against the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne and won the trust of the selectors.

In the two-match home series against Sri Lanka, the youngster took seven wickets at an average of 27.71 before raising his game to a different level against Bangladesh.