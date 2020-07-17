Teenage Pakistan sensation Naseem Shah feels Hitman Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all kinds of deliveries and picking up his wicket would be a dream come true.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me,” Naseem told cricingif.com in a video interview.

The 17-year-old stated that getting the wicket of Australian batsman Steve Smith would also make him happy.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form.”

The teenager has so far played four Tests for Pakistan picking as many as 13 wickets. Shah is part of the Pakistan squad which will play in England next month.

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played at Southampton from August 13 and August 21, respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

*(With inputs from IANS)