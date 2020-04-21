India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday shared one of the pictures from 2011 where he can be seen standing with brother Krunal, who also is a key part for India in T20Is.

“Throwback to 2011…How time changes Krunal Pandya…Swag mera desi hai,” wrote Hardik on the post.

The duo of Hardik-Krunal has struggled hard to make it to the Indian team in which their family has also played a huge role.

Recalling the struggles of family during cricketing career, Krunal has recently revelaed that lack of money had forced the Pandya brothers – He and Hardik – to share the only bat the pair had even at Ranji Trophy level.

The southpaw, who now is an extremely valuable asset for India and for Mumbai Indians along with brother Hardik, went down memory lane to recall one of the incidents when he had to borrow his friend’s bat to save the blushes.

Talking about Krunal, he has played 18 T20I matches for India so far and has claimed 14 wickets. Meanwhile, Hardik has played 54 ODIs, 40 T20Is and 11 Tests for India and has scored 957, 310 and 532 runs, respectively. Apart from this, the right-hander has 54 ODI, 38 T20I and 17 Test wickets against his name.