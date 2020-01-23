Post Manchester United’s disappointing 2-0 loss to Burnley FC in their Wednesday’s Premier League tie, winger Daniel James said that the Red Devils should have scored first as they got many chances.

Notably, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men registered 24 shots to Burnley’s five at Old Trafford, but failed to covert any till the final whistle.

“As a team we need to take chances better, we had a lot of shots, we should have got the first goal with the amount of chances we had,” the Wales international told MUTV as quoted by club’s official website.

Despite having 73% of the ball possession, Man United had to face an unexpected defeat as they struggled to defend Burnley’s shots in the first half and had some bad luck on the field.

Chris Wood drew the first blood for the visitors in the 39th minute. Defender Ben Mee headed a ball to Wood and the Kiwi scored on a left-footed volley past United goalkeeper David de Gea.

In the second half, United desperately started looking for an equaliser but the reverse happened as Burnley doubled their lead. A remarkable strike by Jay Rodriguez in the 56th minute took the guests all over United.

“When we conceded that goal, it wasn’t good enough. We believe from when we were 2-0 down that we could still go on to win the game,” Daniel said, adding, “It happened at Sheffield United, we just have to believe in that but unfortunately it wasn’t there.”