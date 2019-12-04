Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping that the 2020 Copa America will not be the last time their superstar player Lionel Messi will don the Argentina kit.

Scaloni is also meanwhile optimistic that Lionel Messi will lead Argentina to a successful campaign.

Notably, Argentina will play their Copa America campaign opener against Chile at El Monumental on 12 June. The same was announced on Tuesday.

Scaloni also stated that he is hoping to have Messi around beyond the 2020 Copa America.

“I don’t know if it will be the last. Hopefully not,” Scaloni told reporters.

“But Argentina need the title, more than just him. Hopefully, don’t promise anything, but we’ll give the maximum to reach the final.”

Notably, Argentina had last won the Copa America in 1993. They will face Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and Bolivia in Group A after they play the opening match against Chile.

“It’s a nice game to start,” he said.

“Anyone would have been difficult because the debut is always difficult, but this one has a special feeling.

“Chile has always been difficult for Argentina, especially in recent times. Difficult, but we are fine,” he concluded.