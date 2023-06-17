Satwik, Chirag in the final of Indonesia Open badminton

Formidable pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty overpowered South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 to storm into the final of the Indonesia Open badminton championship on Saturday.

This will be their first final at a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked sixth in the World but are seeded seventh here, waged a grim battle to oust the South Korea pair in three hard-fought games in 67 minutes of the first semifinal at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace here on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj and Chirag 3-6 trailed early in the first game and tried to bridge the gap; the Koreans managed to maintain their advantage as they extended their lead to 14-6. Though the Indians closed the gap to 14-18 and then to 16-19, the Korean pair earned four game points. The Indians saved one before Kang and Seo won the game 21-17.

In the second game, Satwik and Chirag took an early lead at 3-1, which they extended to 7-3 and 11-4 soon. The Koreans reduced the margin to 12-15 and then narrowed it further to 16-18.

But the Indians won three points in a row to earn four game points. The Koreans saved three game points but the Indian pair could not be denied and they won the game 21-17 and took the match to the decider.

In the decider the two pairs went neck and neck in the initial stages of the decider before breaking away from 5-5 to win the next seven points and lead 12-5. However, the Koreans aunched some good attacks to reduce the margin to 9-12 and finally caught up with Satwik and Chirag at 16-16. The Indians then won three points in a row and earned match points at 20-17 and sealed victory at 21-18 to seal victory in one hour and seven minutes to claim a berth in the final.