Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has opined that former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed can make his way back to the national team through good performances in domestic cricket.

“I don’t think the performance and form of a player should be judged by T20 cricket but through Test and one-day cricket,” Imran told reporters. “He can come back to the national team, but right now he should focus on domestic cricket.”

Imran, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and one of the most successful captains in the national team’s history, also hailed the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach.

“It is a constructive move to appoint Misbah as he is an honest and unbiased person who has loads of experience behind him,” he said. “I think Misbah will turn out to be a good choice and Pakistan will improve and do well in Test and ODI cricket under him. He has this talent in him that he can groom the players and also improve their performance.”